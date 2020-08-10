Disney World to reduce hours beginning Sept. 8

Walt Disney World in Florida will start reducing their hours on September 8.

According to the calendar on its website, Magic Kingdom will close at 6 p.m. and Hollywood Studios will shut down at 7 p.m., which is an hour early than usual.

Magic Kingdom will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Hollywood Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Epcot will empty out at 7 p.m., two hours sooner than they usually close. Its new hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Animal Kingdom, which is usually open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be open from 9 a.m. and to 5 p.m.

Hours for Disney Springs, however, remain unchanged.

Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park reopened on July 11, while EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopen on July 15.

The amusement park had been closed since March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Walt Disney Co. announced they suffered a fiscal third-quarter loss of $3.5 billion, which they said was due to resorts and parks being closed for the entire quarter.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we’ve continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company in the news release. “The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions — a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company.”