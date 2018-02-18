Disney: Toy Story Land to open June 30

Disney has announced that the brand-new Toy Story Land will set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort on June 30.

The area in inspired from the hit "Toy Story" movies, as the area is designed to make characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Slinky Dog become "larger than life". The scene is set in "Andy's" backyard.

"With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering's collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios," said Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parksand Resorts. "This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy."

The project was originally announced in 2015. Toy Story Land will span 11 acres.