Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling guns at 440 more stores

Posted: 12:29 PM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 15:42:44-04
items.[0].image.alt
NILES, IL - MAY 20: Customers shop at a Dick's Sporting Goods store on May 20, 2014 in Niles, Illinois. Dicks Sporting Goods stock price plummeted more than 17% during mid-day trading today following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling guns at 440 more stores

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. – The largest U.S. sporting goods retailer will stop selling guns at over 440 additional stores this year.

The move by Dick's Sporting Goods follows a series of decisions to scale back gun sales.

After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Dick's announced it would stop selling semi-automatic weapons.

A few months later, Dick's pulled firearms and hunting accessories from 10 stores as a test and overall sales increased at those stores.

And in March 2019, the company pulled guns and ammunition from 125 additional stores.

Now, Dick's plans to nearly quadruple the number of its stores without guns.

Walmart continues to be the world's largest gun retailer.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Monster Jam Watch and Win Sweepstakes

ENTER THE WATCH-AND-WIN MONSTER JAM SWEEPSTAKES!

Enter for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at the Tucson Arena on Friday, March 20th!