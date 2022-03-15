Device uses eye movement to help non-verbal children communicate

LOS ANGELES — New technology is helping non-verbal students communicate.

San Bernadino County Schools in California recently received a grant to buy the Tobii Dynavox Eye Gaze Machine.

“This equipment just motivates everybody to keep working on individual students and how we can best connect with them so that we can support their goals,” said Superintendent Ted Alejandre.

With the device, students can use their eyes to select words on the screen to communicate their thoughts.

Parents of non-verbal students say they’re already seeing results.

"Once he was able to get out what he wanted, I see it in his face, and obviously everybody else's face, that, wait, he has a voice,” said Jessica Cleveland.

Thanks to the technology, 12-year-old Athan was able to tell his mother “I love you“ for the first time.

Cleveland became emotional describing the moment.

“It was a lot for me to know that my son has those emotions and he'll be able to not only tell me, but somebody else maybe in the future.”