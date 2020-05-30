Menu

Despite weather forecast, SpaceX presses ahead in historic 1st launch of astronauts

The SpaceX Falcon 9, with Dragon crew capsule on top of the rocket, sits on Launch Pad 39-A, Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on Saturday, May 30. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-30 11:57:26-04

Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts have suited up for another attempt at a history-making ride into orbit aboard a rocket ship built by the SpaceX company.

Forecasters put the odds of acceptable conditions at 50-50 for Saturday afternoon's planned liftoff, the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

SpaceX and NASA are monitoring the weather not just at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, but all the way up the East Coast and across the North Atlantic. The wind and waves need to be within limits in case the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule — carrying Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken — needs to make an emergency splashdown.

The pair of astronauts are headed to the International Space Station.

The launch was previously scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, but it was postponed due to weather conditions.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch at 3:22 p.m. EST.

We will live stream the liftoff here. Check back for updates.

