Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that those views were a distinct minority among all Americans.

Overall, about two-thirds describe the day as very or extremely violent, including about 9 in 10 Democrats.

The percentage of Americans who blame Trump for the Jan. 6 riot has grown slightly over the past year, although only a small percentage of Republicans think the former president is to blame.

The attacks set off a string of investigations and criminal proceedings.

According to CBS News, more than 700 people were charged in connection to the attacks and about 160 have pleaded guilty.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to address the country on Jan. 6

"The President is going to speak to the truth of what happened — not the lies that some have spread since — and the peril it has posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governments — governance," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Psaki added that Biden will also honor the heroes of Jan. 6.

"...especially the brave men and women of law enforcement who fought to uphold the Constitution and protect the Capitol and the lives of the people who were there," she said.

The goal of Biden's speech will be to unite the country, Psaki said.

