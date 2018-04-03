Designer of Schlitterbahn's Verruckt arrested at DFW Airport

The designer of Schlitterbahn's Verruckt water slide was taken into custody in Texas Monday night. Last week, John Schooley was indicted in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

The Verruckt water slide was confirmed as the tallest water slide in the world by Guinness World Records in April 2014.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the man who designed Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt water slide. 

John Schooley, 72, was taken into custody Monday night at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Schooley arrived at DFW aboard a flight inbound from China. 

Schooley was indicted last week in connection with the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab. Authorities had been searching for Schooley since the indictment. 

He faces multiple charges including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated endangering of a child. 

Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Jeffrey Wayne Henry, the co-owner of Schlitterbahn, Tyler Miles, the director of operations at the time of Caleb's death, and Henry & Sons Construction Company, Inc., the design and construction company for Verruckt, are also indicted in connection with Caleb's death. 

The U.S. Marshals said Schooley will be held in Texas pending arraignment and removal to Kansas. 

