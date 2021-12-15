Watch
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to George Floyd's death

AP
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, listen as Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Donald Williams, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Derek Chauvin
Posted at 8:41 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 10:43:29-05

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars. Federal prosecutors have recommended a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe during a May 2020 arrest.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on the state murder charges. Earlier this year, he told the court he planned to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.

Report a typo

