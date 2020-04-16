Menu

Deputies: Florida doctors arrested after taking down neighbor's Trump flag

Santa Rosa County Sherif&#39;s Office via AP
Laura Webb-Fraiche and her husband Geoffrey Fraiche were charged with several counts after they removed a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from a neighbor&#39;s property.
Posted at 7:23 AM, Apr 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-16 10:34:08-04

GULF BREEZE, Fla. — Deputies in Florida say two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.

News outlets report 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and 38-year-old Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report says they used a ladder to pull it down.

Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed despicable parenting.

WKRG-TV reports that they both work as gynecologists in different Pensacola hospitals.

They have been charged with crimes including trespassing and larceny before being released from county jail.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

