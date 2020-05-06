Menu

Dept. of Education finalizes new campus sexual assault rules that give more rights to those accused

Posted at 11:11 AM, May 06, 2020
The U.S. Education Department has finalized campus sexual assault rules that bolster the rights of students who are accused of assault and harassment, reduce legal liabilities for schools and colleges, and narrow the scope of cases they will be required to investigate.

The change announced Wednesday by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reshapes the way the nation’s schools respond to complaints of sexual misconduct.

It is meant to replace policies from the Obama administration that DeVos previously revoked, saying they pressured schools to deny the rights of accused students.

