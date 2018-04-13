Denver Zoo's newborn orangutan to makes her public debut

Kurt Sevits
10:55 AM, Apr 12, 2018
19 mins ago

Newborn orangutan Cerah with mom Nias

Denver Zoo

Newborn orangutan Cerah with mom Nias and half-sister Hesty.

Denver Zoo

DENVER – Denver will got the chance to meet its newest primate resident this week.

Cerah, a Sumatran orangutan born at the Denver Zoo last month, will made her public debut on Friday. .

Cerah was born on March 25 to mom Nias and dad Berani. Staff at the zoo said Cerah was recently introduced to Berani and her half-sister, Hesty.

While Hesty has been affectionate and eager to be around Cerah, Berani has been gentle but reserved and mostly kept his distance, which staff say is normal for male orangutans.

Sumatran orangutans are considered critically endangered with an estimated worldwide population of just 14,600.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top