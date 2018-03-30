Denver Zoo welcomes newborn Sumatran orangutan Cerah

DENVER – Say “hello” to the Denver Zoo’s newest resident, Cerah.

Cerah, a Sumatran orangutan, was born to mom Nias and dad Berani on Sunday, March 25. Cerah is an Indonesian word that means “bright.”

Zoo staff say mom and baby are both doing well.

Cerah is not yet available for public viewing; she’s spending time with mom behind the scenes to bond and rest. Zoo staff expect she’ll make her public debut sometime in the next two weeks.

Sumatran orangutans are considered critically endangered with an estimated worldwide population of just 14,600.