Democratic Party offices damaged in Oregon amid protests

Portland, Oregon, police confirmed Wednesday that eight people have been arrested in connection to an Inauguration Day protest in the city.

Sergeant Kevin Allen confirmed that charges range from criminal mischief, possession of a destructive device, riot, and reckless burning.

Allen confirmed that protests were scheduled to continue later on Wednesday. He called for protesters to be peaceful.

“Please, if you are exercising your free speech rights, do so peacefully. Vandalism, assault, and blocking traffic is not protected activity and people engaged in it are subject to arrest,” Allen said.

It’s unclear if any groups were involved in Wednesday’s incident.

