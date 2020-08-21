Menu

Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2014, file photo, retired Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, who says he shot and killed Osama bin Laden, poses for a portrait in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 6:29 AM, Aug 21, 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — A former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden has been banned by Delta Air Lines after removing his face mask during a flight.

Robert O'Neill tweeted about his ban on Thursday, and the airline confirmed its action.

O'Neill posted and later deleted a selfie showing himself with no mask on a plane.

The incident happened Wednesday on flight from Minneapolis to Newark, New Jersey.

All major U.S. airlines require passengers to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Delta says it has banned more than 100 passengers for violating the rule.

