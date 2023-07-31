Watch Now
Dead body found in container at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

A homicide investigation was in progress after a man's body was found inside a container at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Monday, July 31.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jul 31, 2023
MALIBU, Calif. (CNN) — A homicide investigation was in progress after a man's body was found inside a container at Malibu Lagoon State Beach Monday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a dead body found inside a 55-gallon drum on the beach at Malibu Lagoon State Beach Monday morning.

A beachgoer reportedly found the drum washed ashore with the body inside at about 10:27 a.m. near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the sheriff's department.

Paramedics pronounced the unidentified person dead at the scene. No further details about the body were immediately released.

It was unclear how long the container and the body had been in the water. The drum appeared to be found on the lagoon side of the beach.

No cause of death was immediately determined, but a homicide investigation was in progress.

