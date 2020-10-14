DEA announces record-breaking drug seizure

The Drug Enforcement Administration in Los Angeles County announced a record-breaking seizure of narcotics on Wednesday.

The DEA’s Los Angeles Division stated agents seized about 893 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin, and 2,224 pounds of methamphetamine.

The meth seizure is the largest domestic methamphetamine seizure in DEA history, officials said.

DEA officials did not indicate where the seizure took place or if any arrests were made.

#DEA Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea, Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner & local law enforcement discussing the largest domestic methamphetamine seizure in #DEA history. Approx. 893 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin & 2,224 pounds of methamphetamine. pic.twitter.com/gdeO80nGNK — DEALosAngeles (@DEALOSANGELES) October 14, 2020

This story originally reported by Krista Summerville on 10News.com.