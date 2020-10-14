Menu

DEA announces record-breaking drug seizure

Los Angels DEA
Federal agents seized a huge haul of narcotics in Los Angeles county.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-14 14:45:08-04

The Drug Enforcement Administration in Los Angeles County announced a record-breaking seizure of narcotics on Wednesday.

The DEA’s Los Angeles Division stated agents seized about 893 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin, and 2,224 pounds of methamphetamine.

The meth seizure is the largest domestic methamphetamine seizure in DEA history, officials said.

DEA officials did not indicate where the seizure took place or if any arrests were made.

This story originally reported by Krista Summerville on 10News.com.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

