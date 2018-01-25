David Copperfield accused of sexual assault

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 45°
Entertainment website The Wrap interviewed a woman who says David Copperfield drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was 17 back in 1988.
Las Vegas headliner David Copperfield has been accused of sexual assault on Wednesday.
Entertainment website The Wrap interviewed a woman who says the magician drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1988. She was 17 years old at the time.
The woman says it happened when he was a judge in a modeling contest she competed in. She also says she reported the sexual assault to the FBI in 2007.
Copperfield did not responded directly to these claims, but commented on the #metoo movement as these allegations surfaced.
pic.twitter.com/1LjIBYa9rP— David Copperfield (@D_Copperfield) January 24, 2018
pic.twitter.com/1LjIBYa9rP