Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. killed in Tennessee crash

PARIS, Tenn. — The daughter of Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a crash in Henry County, Tennessee, Saturday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 27-year-old Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving and towing a boat on Highway 79 near Paris when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the dividing median of the highway and rolled over.

THP said her husband, Tyler Dunning, was injured in the crash. Paramedics flew Dunning to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was originally published by staff at WTVF.