Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. killed in Tennessee crash

items.[0].image.alt
Instagram
Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. killed in Tennessee crash
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-15 17:12:57-04

PARIS, Tenn. — The daughter of Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a crash in Henry County, Tennessee, Saturday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 27-year-old Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving and towing a boat on Highway 79 near Paris when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the dividing median of the highway and rolled over.

THP said her husband, Tyler Dunning, was injured in the crash. Paramedics flew Dunning to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was originally published by staff at WTVF.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis