Daisy the St. Bernard recovers from her mountain ordeal

Sixteen volunteers from Wasdale mountain rescue team take turns to carry 121lb (55kg) St Bernard dog, Daisy from England's highest peak, Scafell Pike, Sunday July 26, 2020. The mountain rescue team spent nearly five hours rescuing St Bernard dog Daisy, who had collapsed displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and was refusing to move, while descending Scafell Pike. The Wasdale Mountain Rescue team rely on public contributions to their JustGiving.com/wasdalemrt page to fund their mountain safety efforts. (Wasdale Mountain Rescue via AP)
The Associated Press
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jul 27, 2020
LONDON (AP) — Don't worry: Daisy is fine.
The owners of the St. Bernard that collapsed while descending on England's tallest mountain say she's recovering well after a mountain rescue team helped her to safety.
Sixteen volunteers from Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team spent nearly five hours rescuing Daisy on Friday — after the 55 kilogram (121 pound) dog collapsed while descending Scafell Pike.
Daisy was displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and was refusing to move, having decided she had had enough.
After consulting with a veterinarian's office, rescuers administered some pain relief and adjusted a stretcher designed for humans to be dog-friendly.
