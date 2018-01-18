2 officers shot in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Multiple police officers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania have been injured, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told multiple news outlets.

Two officers were shot and taken to local hospitals, according to Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based WGAL. The shooter has been located and is believed to be in the house, the station reported.

The injuries occurred as part of a police officer-involved shooting Thursday morning, Central Pennsylvania-based WPMT reported.

The extent of the officers' injuries was not immediately known. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. ET, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: DA Fran Chardo confirms that multiple officers injured after a police involved shooting in HBG this am. His office is investigating. We are on our way to the scene @fox43 — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 18, 2018

