Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Cuomo administration 'froze' over nursing home data requests

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa
Posted at 10:17 AM, Feb 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-12 12:17:41-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide has told Democratic lawmakers that the administration took months to release data on the coronavirus death toll among nursing home residents because officials “froze” over worries that information was “going to be used against” them.

That's according to a Democratic lawmaker who attended the Wednesday meeting and a partial transcript provided by the governor’s office.

Republicans are calling for resignations of both Cuomo and the aide, secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa. Progressive Democrats are blasting the Cuomo administration for its lack of transparency.

DeRosa says she was just trying to explain that the administration had to put lawmakers' request on hold while responding to a federal inquiry.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!