Cruise boat shuttle catches fire, 50 rescued from Gulf of Mexico waters

PORT RICHEY, Fla - Fire rescue crews near Port Richey, Florida reported a boat fire on a casino shuttle boat in the Gulf of Mexico. .

The Pasco Sheriff's office reported that people on the the boat had to be rescued from the water. Fifty passengers were on the ship and all 50 people made it to shore for medical treatment.

Fifteen passengers had to be taken to the hospital. Condition of those people is unknown.

The cause of the fire has not been released.