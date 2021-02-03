Menu

Creator of 'Bernie' mittens partners with teddy bear maker

Jonathan Ernst/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wears mittens as he attends President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sanders says the wooly mittens he wore to the ceremony that sparked endless quirky memes across social media have helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont through the sale of T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers with the iconic image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Feb 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-03 18:50:55-05

Soon you'll be able to buy your very own pair of Bernie Sanders mittens.

The teacher who created the recycled wool mittens that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration — engendering countless memes — is partnering with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to create a mitten line to meet growing demand.

According to CNN, an undisclosed portion of the proceeds from the sale of "Bernie mittens" will benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont.

Jen Ellis says she can't be more thrilled, because she personally can't make 18,000 pairs of mittens.

She estimates that's how many people have contacted her so far.

Merchandise stemming from the image Jan. 20 image of Sanders sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and the mittens has raised at least $1.8 million for charities.

