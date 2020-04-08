Menu

Court allows Texas to ban most abortions during virus crisis

Posted: 8:17 PM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 23:17:58-04
A federal appeals court has sided with Texas and allowed the state to ban most abortions while under an emergency order limiting non-essential surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

A panel of judges at the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a decision by a lower court that blocked the order. The new ruling allows the ban to stay in place. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last month ordered hospitals to cancel “non-essential” surgeries to preserve space and supplies for coronavirus patients and doctors.

Abortion groups sued to remove the procedure from the ban.

