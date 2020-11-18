Menu

Couple played the same numbers for 26 years, finally won the lottery
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 18, 2020
A couple in North Carolina has been using the same set of numbers to play the state’s lottery for 26 years, and recently, that loyalty paid off.

Terry Coggeshall and wife won more than $366,000 in the Cash 5 jackpot.

“These are my wife’s numbers that we’ve been playing for 26 years,” said Coggeshall in a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “We started playing them in Florida when we lived there.”

Coggeshall says their lucky numbers have gotten them close to the jackpot a few times. When picking up the check from the lottery headquarters he said, “I can’t wait to see my wife’s face when she looks at the check.”

After state and federal tax withholdings, the Coggeshall’s will take home just under $260,000.

“It’s very exciting,” said Coggeshall. “It takes a lot of stress off. It’ll be a good amount to put away to help with retirement.”

