Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus exceed 100,000

Francisco Seco/AP
Relatives of Margodt Genevieve, who died due to Covid-19, grieve during her farewell ceremony at the Fontaine funeral home in Charleroi, Belgium, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus exceed 100,000
Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 14:26:31-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 100,000, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The sad milestone comes as Christians around the globe mark a Good Friday unlike any other — in front of computer screens instead of in church pews.

Meanwhile, some countries are tiptoeing toward reopening segments of their battered economies.

Public health officials are warning people against violating the social distancing rules over Easter and allowing the virus to flare up again.

Authorities are using roadblocks and other means to discourage travel.

