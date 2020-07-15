Working from home could mean working from a Caribbean beach

Those working from home could soon have the option of moving their home temporarily to the island nation of Barbados.

According to the Barbados Government Information Service , the country is working on a 12-month “Welcome Stamp” that would allow “persons to come and work from here overseas, digitally so, so that persons don’t need to remain in the countries in which they are.” Prime Minister Mia Amor Mattley said the concept is being refined right now.

Barbados is an island on the southeastern side of the Caribbean.

“But in order for those things (long-term travel to and from Europe or the U.S.) to truly resonate, what does it mean? It means that what we offer has to be world-class and what we continue to offer is world-class,” Mottley said.

The prime minister also called on those living in Barbados to help by doing their part during the pandemic. “If the first tourist is a Bajan, then they must equally, also be the first promoter and the first protector,” she is quoted as saying.

Barbados has reported 103 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, and seven deaths from the virus. The island has a population of just under 300,000.

Her comments came during a reopening of a restaurant in St. Lawrence Gap on the south side of Barbados.

Curfew restrictions in Barbados were lifted in July, and beaches and parks do not have limited hours. Social gatherings are limited to 500 people and social distancing is required in public.