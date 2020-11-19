Woman attacked by two others after asking them to wear masks in New York subway station elevator

NEW YORK CITY — Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked a woman who asked them to put on masks in a Brooklyn subway station.

Authorities said the assault occurred inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station last Friday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, as a man and a woman were about to get on a station elevator, the 60-year-old victim asked if they could wear a mask if they wanted to ride the elevator with her.

According to police, the pair refused. Surveillance video shows the two try to forcefully push past her.

When the woman tried to prevent them from getting on the elevator with her, the two suspects hit her repeatedly in the face and body, authorities said. The male and female then fled the scene.

Police said the victim suffered bruising to her face and pain to her legs. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

The male suspect is between the ages of 16 and 20 and was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black coat, gray pants, and a light-colored backpack.

The female suspect is also thought to be between the ages of 16 and 20 and was last seen wearing a black-and-white sweater, dark-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack.

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom on WPIX in New York City.