Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why

AP
This undated photo provided by Georgia-Pacific shows the production line at the Georgia-Pacific plant in Atlanta. NCSolutions, a data and consulting firm, said online and in-store U.S. toilet paper sales rose 51% between Feb. 24, 2020 and March 10, as buyers started getting uneasy about the growing number of coronavirus cases. (Georgia-Pacific via AP)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 09, 2020
Finding toilet paper in a global pandemic is a struggle. That's because it's part of a very tight supply chain.

Toilet paper is so bulky and cheap that stores don't keep big inventories on hand. So, as more households buy a little extra, that causes a lot of disruption.

Also, household demand is up 40% as offices and schools close, but toilet paper companies can't easily switch to make more household paper because commercial paper is very different.

There is some good news, though!

Analysts say the panic buying from mid-March has eased somewhat, and toilet paper companies say they're making fewer varieties in an effort to speed product to stores.

