Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why

Finding toilet paper in a global pandemic is a struggle. That's because it's part of a very tight supply chain.

Toilet paper is so bulky and cheap that stores don't keep big inventories on hand. So, as more households buy a little extra, that causes a lot of disruption.

Also, household demand is up 40% as offices and schools close, but toilet paper companies can't easily switch to make more household paper because commercial paper is very different.

There is some good news, though!

Analysts say the panic buying from mid-March has eased somewhat, and toilet paper companies say they're making fewer varieties in an effort to speed product to stores.

