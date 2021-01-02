Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

WHO green lights Pfizer COVID vaccine, calls on it to be accessible worldwide

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. Vaccines historically provide broad protection with little risk but come with side effects just as any other drugs. Experts are concerned that with the sheer volume of people expected to get coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. — more than 200 million — even a successful rollout with relatively few ill effects could be enough to swamp the program. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Injury Claims
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jan 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-01 22:30:44-05

The World Health Organization rubber stamped Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine this week, giving the vaccine an emergency use listing, which is comparable to the emergency use authorization the US gave to the vaccine in December.

The WHO’s authorization eases the regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine. The WHO says it also enables UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization to procure the vaccine for distribution to countries in need.

The WHO stressed the importance of getting the vaccine distributed throughout the world.

“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines. But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. “WHO and our partners are working night and day to evaluate other vaccines that have reached safety and efficacy standards. We encourage even more developers to come forward for review and assessment. It’s vitally important that we secure the critical supply needed to serve all countries around the world and stem the pandemic.”

Pfizer’s vaccine comes in two doses, which means those who are vaccinated are asked to return in three weeks to receive a booster. Distributing the vaccine is made more arduous due to the extremely cold temperatures required to store the vaccines.

One challenge the WHO has in distributing the vaccine to less developed nations is the Pfizer vaccine is required to be stored at -90C to -60C. The WHO said it is working with nations to keep the vaccine refrigerated.

Pfizer said it hopes to have 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine distributed globally by the end of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.