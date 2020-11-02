Menu

WHO director quarantining after contact tests positive for COVID-19

Ivan Sekretarev/AP
Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left, speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Moscow, Russia on Monday, April 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-02 12:34:16-05

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization says he will self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that he is “well and without symptoms” but will self-quarantine in “coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

The U.N. health agency director-general chief has been at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has infected at least 46.5 million people and led to more than 1.2 million deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

