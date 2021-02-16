Menu

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use

Gareth Fuller/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2021 file photo a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca is checked as they arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 9:26 PM, Feb 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 00:20:22-05

The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The move should allow the U.N. health agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic. The WHO said it was authorizing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea’s AstraZeneca-SKBio.

It is the second vaccine green-lighted by WHO after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved in December. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been licensed in over 50 nations but some African health experts worry it may be less effective against a virus variant first seen in South Africa.

