White House scales back temperature checks

2019 Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: A view of the White House on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. The results of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller will be made public on Thursday in a nearly 400-page report. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 22, 2020
Visitors are now able to enter the White House complex without having their temperatures checked for the first time since mid-March, although several other coronavirus precautions remain in place.

Those who come near the president will still undergo temperature checks and testing for the virus. Over the past three months, those seeking to access the complex first had to get their temperatures checked and answer a question about whether they had experienced any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The White House says it is scaling back complex-wide temperature checks now that the District of Columbia is entering phase two of its reopening.

