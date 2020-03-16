Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

White House Easter Egg Roll canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Posted: 7:10 AM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 10:10:07-04
items.[0].image.alt
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE AMERICAN EGG BOARD - Children take part in the 141st annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Washington. This year 74,000 eggs were donated by America's egg farmers for rolling, decorating and snacking at the event, supported by the American Egg Board. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for the American Egg Board)
White House Easter Egg Roll canceled over COVID-19 concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Office of the First Lady made the announcement Monday morning, saying the decision was made out of an abundance of caution in accordance with the national emergency declaration concerning COVID-19, the illness associated with the virus.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.