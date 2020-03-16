White House Easter Egg Roll canceled over COVID-19 concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Office of the First Lady made the announcement Monday morning, saying the decision was made out of an abundance of caution in accordance with the national emergency declaration concerning COVID-19, the illness associated with the virus.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”




