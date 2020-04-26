Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

White House aiming for Trump pivot from virus to economy

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
White House aiming for Trump pivot from virus to economy
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-26 16:26:47-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus, the White House is planning to shift President Donald Trump's public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Aides intend to put him in more controlled settings than his daily briefings, where his ability to grab headlines with freewheeling performances has become a liability.

And plans are being drawn up for a limited schedule of travel within the next few weeks.

Meantime, Republican polling shows that his path to reelection depends on how the public assesses the pace of the economic rebound. 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.