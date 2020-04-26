White House aiming for Trump pivot from virus to economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus, the White House is planning to shift President Donald Trump's public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Aides intend to put him in more controlled settings than his daily briefings, where his ability to grab headlines with freewheeling performances has become a liability.

And plans are being drawn up for a limited schedule of travel within the next few weeks.

Meantime, Republican polling shows that his path to reelection depends on how the public assesses the pace of the economic rebound.