Walmart to give employees another round of cash bonuses for working during pandemic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart announced Tuesday that it will give another round of cash bonuses to all of its hourly associates in the U.S.

This includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, while part-time hourly and temporary associates will be given $150, according to Walmart.

Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and it will pay out on June 25.

The retail giant says the bonuses are meant to recognize the workers for their many contributions to communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

In total, the retail giant says it will give out more than $390 million. That’s in addition to the nearly $550 million given to workers earlier this year.

Walmart says it will continue to look for ways to reward and recognize its associates, while staying focused on their overall wellbeing and safety.

The company has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves, and offered emotional wellbeing options such as virtual counseling. Walmart has also installed sneeze guards, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitizing protocols.

