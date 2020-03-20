Walmart announces cash bonuses for hourly workers, 150K new jobs amid pandemic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart announced Thursday that it will be providing cash bonuses for its hourly associates for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant also revealed that it’s hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Bonuses

Walmart says the bonuses are for all U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices. They’ll be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates, adding up to more than $365 million.

Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2, according to Walmart.

The company will also accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for store, club and supply chain associates a month early.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

Additional Hiring

As part of responding to the COVID-19 crisis, Walmart says it’s also hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

These roles will be temporary at first, but the company says many will convert to permanent roles over time.

The company says it’s also implementing a new process to dramatically expedite hiring for key roles, such as cashiers and stockers. What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” said McMillon. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.

“This initiative is aimed at helping put Americans to work, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand,” wrote the company.

Hour dedicated to those at risk of contracting virus

The announcement about bonuses and new jobs comes a day after Walmart said it would be further restricting its hours while adding a one-hour-a-week "senior shopping event."

Starting on March 24 through the end of April, Walmart locations will open for one hour on Tuesday mornings (6 a.m. for most locations) for seniors only. Walmart said it plans to open its pharmacy and vision center for this hour.

"This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store," Walmart said in a statement. "While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours."