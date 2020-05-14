Menu

Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan

The Hill
Greg Nash/AP
Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, arrives for a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Posted at 8:39 AM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 11:39:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. immunologist who says he lost his government job because he warned the Trump administration to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic isn't backing off his bleak forecast.

Dr. Rick Bright is telling Congress that America faces the "darkest winter in modern history" unless its leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus.

Bright appeared Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

In prepared testimony, Bright says failing to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, could mean the pandemic will get far worse and cause unprecedented illness and fatalities.

President Donald Trump has called Bright "a disgruntled employee."

