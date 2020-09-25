Virginia governor and first lady test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday they were notified that a member of the Governor’s official residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters had developed symptoms and had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor and First Lady received PCR nasal swab tests Thursday afternoon and both tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said.

They added that Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms and First Lady Pamela Northam is experiencing mild symptoms.

The release said the Governor and First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms.

The Governor will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Governor Northam. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The Governor and First Lady are working closely with VDH and the Richmond Heath Department to trace their close contacts.

This story originally reported on WTKR.com.