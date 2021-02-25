Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Vaccinated for virus, Jimmy Carter and wife back in church

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are seen on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Monday, Aug. 25, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Jimmy Carter,Rosalynn Carter
Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-24 20:58:27-05

Now that former President Jimmy Carter and his wife are vaccinated against COVID-19, they have been able to return to worshipping at their beloved church.

Maranatha Baptist Church in tiny Plains, Georgia, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that the 96-year-old Carter and Rosalynn Carter are again attending worship in person. Jimmy

Carter hasn't resumed teaching his Sunday school class, which once drew thousands of visitors annually. But video from last Sunday's service shows both of the Carters sitting in their customary spots and wearing masks.

Pastor Tony Lowden announced from the pulpit that both have received vaccinations to guard against the virus.

The church said it is limiting attendance at the church to 30% of capacity. The church added that the Secret Service is requiring everyone inside the church to wear a mask during services.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.