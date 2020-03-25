US death toll for COVID-19 surpasses 800, Spain passes China in number of deaths linked to disease

Deaths linked to COVID-19 in the United States now total more than 800, including nearly 200 in New York City alone, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.

Between Monday morning and Wednesday morning, the U.S. recorded an additional 200 deaths and nearly 10,000 new cases of the virus throughout the country. There are more than 55,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., though health experts estimate the number of those infected is actually much higher.

As of Wednesday morning, New York City had recorded 192 deaths — nearly 100 more than any other county or state in the country. With nearly 16,000 cases in the city, nurses say they are running low on medical supplies and say they fear the city's healthcare system could collapse.

King County, Washington — the county that encompasses the Seattle area — has recorded 94 deaths. Many of those occurred at a single nursing home in the area early this month, one of the first recorded cases of community spread in the country.

Louisiana has also emerged as a hot spot for the virus in the United States. At least 46 people have died in connection with the disease in the state, giving Louisiana one of the highest death rates per million people across the country.

Around the world, Spain has now surpassed China in the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus after more than 700 people infected with the virus died in a single day there Wednesday. With a death toll of 3,434, Spain now trails only Italy in the number of coronavirus deaths.