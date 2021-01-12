US-bound travelers will soon need proof of negative COVID-19 test before boarding flight, CDC says

Anyone flying into the United States from an international destination will soon be required to show proof they've tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding their flight.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new policy, which will go into effect on Jan. 26.

The agency hopes the new testing requirement will help slow the spread of the virus as Americans continue to vaccinate.

"Testing does not eliminate all risk," said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD. "But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations."

The CDC said US-bound travelers would need to get tested within three days of their flight.

If a passenger does not prove they've tested negative or that they've recovered from COVID or decide not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger, the agency said.