US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial

Matthias Schrader/AP
Medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Posted at 2:37 AM, Mar 23, 2021
U.S. federal health officials say results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information."

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement that it was concerned that AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.

