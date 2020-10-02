Menu

University of Notre Dame president, who visited White House on Saturday, has COVID-19

Jenkins attended Amy Coney Barrett's nomination
Joe Raymond/AP
Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. the University's President, left, talks about the academic scandal Friday Aug. 15, 2014 in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame says it is investigating "suspected academic dishonesty" involving several students, including four members of the football team who are being held out of practice. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 13:14:12-04

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

According to the school, Jenkins was in self-isolation this week after learning that a colleague "with whom he has been in regular contact" tested positive for the virus. A subsequent test revealed that Jenkins had also tested positive for the virus.

"My symptoms are mild and I will continue to work from home," Jenkins said in a statement. "The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps all of how vigilant we need to be."

Jenkins' test comes hours after President Donald Trump announced that he had also tested positive for the virus. Reports indicate that Jenkins was at the White House on Saturday for Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Jenkins was reportedly not wearing a mask and was shaking hands with other attendees.

It's unclear if Jenkins was infected with COVID-19 during his visit to the White House. It's also unclear how the president or other White House staffers contracted the virus.

Barrett tested negative for the virus on Friday, as did Attorney General Bill Barr.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

