University of Notre Dame president, who visited White House on Saturday, has COVID-19

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

According to the school, Jenkins was in self-isolation this week after learning that a colleague "with whom he has been in regular contact" tested positive for the virus. A subsequent test revealed that Jenkins had also tested positive for the virus.

"My symptoms are mild and I will continue to work from home," Jenkins said in a statement. "The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps all of how vigilant we need to be."

Jenkins' test comes hours after President Donald Trump announced that he had also tested positive for the virus. Reports indicate that Jenkins was at the White House on Saturday for Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Jenkins was reportedly not wearing a mask and was shaking hands with other attendees.

Here is footage of fr. Jenkins at the WH SCOTUS event, shown here on the left side of the screen shaking hands with a person who appears to be AG Bill Barr (although I am not certain of that). pic.twitter.com/iVT2NMceLj — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 2, 2020

It's unclear if Jenkins was infected with COVID-19 during his visit to the White House. It's also unclear how the president or other White House staffers contracted the virus.

Barrett tested negative for the virus on Friday, as did Attorney General Bill Barr.

