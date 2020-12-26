Menu

Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump rages

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Donald Trump
Posted at 3:45 PM, Dec 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-26 19:31:34-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to lapse at midnight unless President Donald Trump signs an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his objections.

He is demanding larger COVID relief checks for Americans and complaining about "pork" spending.

But Congress has already passed the package by large margins in both houses.

Failing to sign it will mean pain for those struggling to make ends meet and a potential federal government shutdown in the middle of a global pandemic.

