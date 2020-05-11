Menu

Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for virus antibodies

Jay Bhattacharya/AP
This selfie photo taken by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at Stanford University, shows himself in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, May 10, 2020. Just 0.7% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. &quot;It allows us to get a peek of the nation-wide prevalence,&quot; said Bhattacharya, one of the study&#39;s leaders, said Sunday. (Jay Bhattacharya via AP)
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 17:09:24-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Under 1% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Results were based on 5,603 completed records from employees of 26 clubs.

The total testing positive was 0.7%. Samples were obtained on April 14 and 15.

Stanford University, the University of Southern California and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City led the study.

Data for players was not broken out.

The study was not representative of the overall population, given 95% of the participants were under 65 and few reported comorbidities.

The start of the baseball season has been delayed because of the virus outbreak.

