Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

UNC has confirmed 504 COVID-19 cases since closing classrooms

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gerry Broome/AP
A pedestrian walks through campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The UNC system announced Tuesday that it would be instructing students to return to their permanent address unless granted an exception to remain in university housing due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
UNC has confirmed 504 COVID-19 cases since closing classrooms
Posted at 3:14 PM, Aug 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-24 18:48:57-04

After the University of North Carolina opted last week to hold all undergraduate courses virtually, the university has seen 504 confirmed coronavirus cases since last Monday.

The school’s student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, first reported the significant outbreak.

In the last week, the school’s COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 31.3% of all COVID-19 tests. The week before, it was 13.6%. On week ending August 9, the COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.8%, which gave university officials some confidence that the university could safely reopen.

But as cases began to see an uptick last week, the university suspended all in-person learning for undergraduates just a week into the start of the semester. The university also encouraged on-campus residents to return home. The university said that just 15.1% of its main campus housing was being utilized as of Monday, down from 60.5% a week prior.

As a number of universities begin in-person learning, the surge of cases at UNC offers a cautionary tale of operating a major university amid the worst pandemic to hit the US in over a century. Joining UNC in suspending in-person learning last week was ACC rival Notre Dame.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson