UK PM Boris Johnson out of hospital, says staff saved his life

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.
Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.
He will not immediately return to work.
Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.
Earlier, Johnson said he owes his life to staff at the National Health Service who treated him. Johnson said he "can’t thank them enough.”
Government figures later Sunday are expected to show that the U.K. has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.