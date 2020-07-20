Menu

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

John Cairns
John Cairns/AP
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford a doctor takes blood samples for use in a coronavirus vaccine trial in Oxford, England, Thursday June 25, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jul 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-20 10:12:30-04

LONDON (AP) — Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine.

Such early trials are usually designed only to evaluate safety, but experts were also looking to see what kind of immune response was provoked.

In research published Monday, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people who got the shot.

