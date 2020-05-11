Menu

Twitter to label disputed COVID-19 tweets

Posted at 2:53 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 17:53:36-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Twitter announced Monday it will warn users with a label when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus.

The company will take a case-by-case approach to how it decides which tweets are labeled, company leaders said Monday.

Some tweets will run with a label underneath that directs users to links with additional information about COVID-19.

Other tweets will be covered entirely by alerts that tell users the information is in "conflict with guidance from public health experts."

The new rule is just the latest in a string of stricter policies that tech companies are rolling out to confront virus misinformation on their sites. 

